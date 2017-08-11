Nominees for Third Annual Cloris Awards Announced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The live theater scene continues to grow in the metro, and 13 theater companies want to be recognized as the best of the best.

Nominations for the third annual Cloris Leachman Excellence in Theatre Arts Awards were announced on Thursday night.

Best play nominees include four shows from StageWest and the Repertory Theater of Iowa, and one from the Pyramid Theatre Company.

Up for best musical are productions from Noce, the Urbandale Community Theater, Des Moines Young Artist Theatre, and Des Moines Community Playhouse.

This year's awards ceremony will take place at Hoyt Sherman Place on August 27th. General admission tickets are $25. A full list of nominees can be found here.