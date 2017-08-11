One Webster County Woman Located, One Still Missing

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa  --  A missing Webster County woman has been found, but another woman believed to be with her has not yet been located.

On Thursday, Fort Dodge police safely located Mackenzie Knigge--and the car the two were thought to be driving in Indiana--after she was reported missing last week. Jessica Gomez has not yet been found and police say there is a heightened concern for her safety. She was last seen in Fort Dodge on August 4th.

Anyone with information related to Gomez's whereabouts is asked to call Webster County police.

