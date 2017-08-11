× Pre-Trial Hearings Friday for Two Family Members in Sabrina Ray Case

ADEL, Iowa – Two of the five family members charged in connection with the abuse and death of a Perry teen are scheduled to be in court Friday for their pre-trial conferences.

Sixteen-year-old Sabrina Ray was found dead in her adoptive family’s home in Perry on May 12th. Autopsy results show she weighed only 56 pounds at the time of her death and “severe malnourishment” was noted.

Justin Ray and Carla Bousman will be in Dallas County court Friday morning for their pre-trial hearings. Both are scheduled to go to trial on September 18th.

Justin is Sabrina’s adoptive brother and is charged with several counts of willful injury and child endangerment. Court documents allege he “drop kicked” Sabrina down a flight of stairs about a month prior to her death. Results from a psychiatric evaluation performed on Justin were filed in court on August 8th, saying he is competent to stand trial in the case.

Sabrina’s adoptive grandmother, Carla Bousman, is charged with child endangerment resulting in death, obstruction of justice and three counts of kidnapping.

Josie Bousman, Sabrina’s adoptive cousin, has had her pre-trial hearing continued to September 8th. She is charged with kidnapping and child endangerment resulting in death.

Also charged in the case are Sabrina’s adoptive parents, Marc and Misty Ray. They are charged with four counts of child endangerment resulting in serious injuries, three counts of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, and one count of child endangerment resulting in death. They are scheduled to go to trial on October 30th.