‘Rawlicious’ Restaurant Opens in Cedar Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- An eastern Iowa restaurant is trying out a new concept, where every dish served is raw.

The restaurant called Rawlicious opened in the NewBo district in Cedar Rapids about two weeks ago, according to KWWL's Kristin Rogers.

Not only is all the food raw, it's also vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy-free.

"It's nice to have this when I'm coming back to town because other than that there is only, like, one other place I can go out and eat at," said vegan customer Josh McKinney.

Jessica Lafayette, the owner, learned her unique culinary skills in California and decided to bring them back to her home state of Iowa.

"I think people are hungry, they have been waiting, that's what I keep hearing over and over. People are super excited that we are here," she said.

The menu offers everything from pies to burrito wraps and taco salads with nut meat.

"We don't heat anything above 115 degrees, so that keeps the maximum nutrition," said Lafayette, who suggests those who are hesitant about the food start by trying a dessert.

The idea behind the restaurant is all about healthy eating.

"Don't be intimidated by seeing lots of vegetables. I like to tell people it's not just rabbit food, so there is something here for everyone," said Lafayette.

Rawlicious is open every day but Sunday.