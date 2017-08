Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Senator Chuck Grassley is on August recess from Congress and spending part of that vacation at the Iowa State Fair.

As head of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Senator Grassley is helping lead one of the investigations into Russia's possible involvement in U.S. elections. He says they are sorting through information and following leads where ever they take him.

Political Director Dave Price talked one-on-one with the senator to see where the investigation stands now.