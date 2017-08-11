UNI Lands Top-100 Recruit

CEDAR FALLS- A.J. Green is staying home to play for his dad, Kyle, who is UNI's recruiting coordinator. Green averaged 21-points per game at Cedar Falls during his junior season.
