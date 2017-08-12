Driver Pulled Over for Speeding Twice in 15 Minutes

LYON COUNTY, Iowa — A driver in Lyon County was recently pulled over for speeding two times in less than 15 minutes.

The Iowa State Patrol said a man was driving 114 miles per hour in a 55 MPH speed zone. After being pulled over, he told the trooper his high speed was because he was late for the “Doon Days” parade. The trooper reminded him about the importance of driving safely and not putting other people in danger, but less than 15 minutes later the same driver was pulled over for travelling 71 MPH in a 55 MPH zone.

The ISP’s post on Facebook about the incident ended with a reminder to all drivers to “Obey the speed limit, drive responsibly, avoid distractions, and be respectful of others on the road.”