Georgia Daycare Owner Accused of Leaving Children Alone Inside Business

GEORGIA -- A daycare owner in Georgia is accused of leaving several children alone while locked inside of her daycare.

Karen Jones was arrested on Friday on charges of reckless conduct. Investigators say a fire inspector overseeing the business saw Jones drive away from the daycare on Friday afternoon. The inspector says several children were walking around with no adult supervision. Later, authorities say Jones' daughter was dropped off by a school bus and unlocked the door for investigators. They say they found nine kids between the ages of one and nine years old.

When Jones returned, she was taken into custody and the children were returned to their parents.