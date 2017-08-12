Kid’s Swarm Kinnick, Get First Look at James Butler

IOWA CITY - There are 21 days until the Hawkeyes first game day swarm, but there was a different swarm today. All the kid captains took over the field to get up-close with some of their favorite players, while Iowa went full-pads for the first time this fall.
