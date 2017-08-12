Prepare for Solar Event with Eclipse Glasses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITED STATES -- Excitement continues to build about the upcoming total solar eclipse, but as you make plans to watch the rare event, don't forget to protect your eyes.

Before and after totality, the outer atmosphere of the sun will produce enough light intensity to damage your vision. This is why doctors recommend wearing special eclipse glasses, which are designed to filter out those harmful rays. The protective eye-wear can be worn over regular prescription glasses.

The eclipse will take place on August 21st.