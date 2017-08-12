× Senator Ernst Serves Food, Visits with Iowans at State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — Day three of the Iowa State Fair us well underway, and fairgoers got a taste of politics with their pork on Saturday.

State senator Joni Ernst helped serve at the Iowa Pork Producers’ stand. She said she did it to visit with the people she represents.

“We do get to visit, and you hear those short snippets of, ‘Joni, I need to tell you about this situation’ and, ‘we want you to understand what’s at stake here,’ and people are very passionate, of course, in Iowa about their legislators and their Congress and what we are doing and what we are trying to achieve for them. So it means a lot to hear directly from the people what’s on their minds,” said Senator Ernst.

Ernst served drinks at the pork stand in the early afternoon, took time to meet with representatives of livestock markets, and got to walk around the fairgrounds to meet Iowans.

“It’s always good to see them in person, not just read about them in the paper and watch them on TV, but it’s nice to see them in person,” said one fairgoer who met the senator. “She just seems like a regular person, which is good.”