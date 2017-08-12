Thousands Gather for Adel’s Sweet Corn Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADEL, Iowa -- One small Iowa town spent Saturday celebrating a lot of corn.

Adel hosted around 12,000 people from across the country for its annual Sweet Corn Festival. The festival kicked off with a 5k run in the morning followed by the largest parade in Dallas County, and finally the festival's namesake: free sweet corn.

Organizers of the event as well as members of the town got together on Friday night and shucked an estimated 15,000 ears of corn for the festival, and it's all to spread awareness of their town.

"It is such a great way for us to showcase our community," said Deb Bengtson, president of the Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce. "It started out as a Chamber thank you to the community and has just gotten bigger every year. So we're able to bring people in from all over the United States to see how beautiful and charming Adel is."

The festival will wrap up with a street party with live music.