Two People Hospitalized After Overnight Hit-and-Run

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Two people are in the hospital after their car crashed into a home on the south side of Des Moines.

According to witnesses at the scene, just after midnight a Dodge Ram clipped a Malibu Chevy. The Dodge Ram then flipped and ended up crashing into a house in 2100 hundred block of SW 9th Street.

The driver and three passengers from the pickup left the scene, and the driver and passenger of the car were taken to the hospital. There are no reports regarding whether anyone was home at the time of the accident.

The incident remains under investigation.