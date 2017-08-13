Body of Fallen Marine Returned to Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELDORA, Iowa -- The body of an Iowa Marine who died in California is now safely back in his home state.

A procession welcomed Lance Corporal Cody Haley back to Iowa on Saturday. A motorcade featuring firetrucks and motorcycles was led by a state patrol car and a military services car.

Haley's body made the trip from the Des Moines International Airport to Eldora, and people in communities along the way paid tribute as the procession passed.

A private funeral for Haley will take place on August 19th at a cemetery in Rockford. Approximately 40 Marines from Haley's platoon will make the trip to Iowa to attend the funeral.