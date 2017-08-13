Keith Murphy and SoundOff guest host Scott Siepker debate several hot topics in this week's FaceOFF.
FaceOFF: Lynch Sits, Elliott Suspended, Bolt Finished, License Plates
-
FACEOFF: Ferentz vs Fuhrents, Matta Out, Monday Night Football brings back Hank
-
FACEOFF: Cutler a Dolphin, Bolt Loses, Steph the Golfer, Big 10 Overrated?
-
FACEOFF: Fred is Back, Barnstormers Win Again, and Lonzo’s Ridiculous Shoes
-
FACEOFF: Montero gets the Boot, Korver, Butler and Beer
-
FACEOFF: Hawks Add the Butler, the Struggle is Real for the Cubs, Fireworks Galore
-
-
FACEOFF: Lanning the Linebacker, Phelps vs Shark, Spieth’s Cup-Check
-
Murphy Is The Bandit
-
Scott Siepker Calls for Robot Umpires
-
FACEOFF: #ThoseguysinAmes, Friday Night Football, O/U CyHawk Wins
-
FACEOFF: Cavs Warriors Round 3, Frustrated Zach Johnson, Turning a new Leaf, Siepker Secret
-
-
FACEOFF: Jok/Morris, Valpo to the MVC, I Drive a Toyota Camry!!!
-
FACEOFF: $200 Leaves, Mayweather-McGregor, The Chiz, Mr. Freeze loses
-
FACEOFF: Jok vs Morris, Barnstormers Season Ends, Schwarber, Naz the Globetrotter