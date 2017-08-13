Iowans Gather in Ames for Peaceful Rally Following Virginia Protests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- Approximately 350 people gathered in Ames on Sunday night to push back against the white supremacist message displayed in Virginia over the weekend.

A rally took place at Bandshell Park, where people shared songs, poetry, and stories to promote peace. The crowd then marched down Main Street with signs asking for action. Organizers laid out the difference they see between their rally and the one in Charlottesville.

"The most important thing is it starts from a framework of love," said organizer Josh Hall. "So if our foundation is love and community, then these should look different. They should have a different feel and tone to them. The types of people involved are in some ways going to police themselves in going, 'hey, does this meet our values of inclusion?'"