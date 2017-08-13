× Multiple-Vehicle Crash Near New Virginia Involves State Trooper, Semis

IOWA — A multiple-vehicle crash involving a state trooper, two semi trucks, and an SUV took place near New Virginia on Sunday.

The chain-reaction crash happened near Exit 42 on I-35. A trooper was parked on the inside shoulder and got out of the vehicle to retrieve a ladder that had been lost on the road. An SUV pulling a boat began slowing down near the trooper’s vehicle, but a semi travelling behind the SUV failed to slow down. The semi hit the boat, which pushed the SUV into the squad car. While the semi was travelling down the road, it also clipped a second truck.

The state trooper was not inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, and no injuries were reported.

The road was blocked following the incident, but has now been reopened.