Police Continue Investigating Hit-and-Run After Truck Crashes Into Home

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are continuing their search for the people involved in a hit-and-run accident that sent a car crashing through a home on the city's south side.

People who live on SW 9th St. call it a busy street, with the only thing separating cars--a center divide--proving useless after a Dodge Ram clipped a Malibu Chevy driving the opposite direction. The truck then crashed into a nearby house.

"I thought the truck had ran all the way through our neighbor's house. I thought it was inside their house, that's how loud the crash and crackling was of it," said a neighbor who witnessed the crash. "It was very scary, it's a scary situation that it was that close. I have kids that could have been out here playing and they could have gotten run over, it was very scary."

The house's porch is now destroyed and parts of the Dodge Ram remained on scene. Beer cans and broken beer bottles were scattered everywhere, all of which were believed to be inside the vehicle when it crashed.

"Especially when there is a suspicion of alcohol or anything could be involved."

After the car cashed into the house, witnesses say the driver and passenger got out of the car and ran away on foot.

"They were white, short hair cuts, sandy brownish kind of blond hair."

The neighbor hopes police find the people inside the truck, but in the meantime is urging people to obey the law.

"Be more mindful, they shouldn't be drinking and driving."

Nobody inside the home was hurt. Two other people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.