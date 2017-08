Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- It's that time of year again: our annual, anticipated but highly unscientific search for kernels of truth about what's on your mind and what you're thinking.

The Cast Your Kernel booth is back at the Iowa State Fair, where fairgoers can unofficially vote for their pick for governor.

Stop by the booth outside the Administrative Building to cast your kernel and say hello to some of the Channel 13 team.