$1 Million Powerball Prize for Former Iowa Woman

CLIVE, Iowa – A former Iowa woman has hit it big in the Powerball drawing after buying a ticket in Avoca.

The Iowa Lottery says Vicki Dixon of Allen, Texas won $1 million in Wednesday’s drawing. Dixon, who is originally from the Denison area in western Iowa, bought the ticket at Wings America Travel Centre in Avoca.

A ceremony is being held Monday morning to introduce Dixon as the winner. Her ticket matched the first five numbers of the drawing but did not match the Powerball.