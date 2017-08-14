94-Year-Old Man Builds Swimming Pool for Neighborhood Kids After Wife’s Death

MORRIS, Minn. — A 94-year-old Minnesota man whose wife died after battling cancer built a swimming pool in his backyard for children in his neighborhood.

Keith Davison’s wife of 66 years died last year, KARE 11 reports.

“You just can’t imagine what it’s like,” he said. “You cry a lot. That’s just the way it is because she’s not here.”

Davison then decided to do something different to fill his time.

In the spring, the retired judge had an in-ground pool built. In July, the pool, which is 32 feet long and 9 feet deep, opened — and kids from all over the neighborhood came to swim.

“I knew they’d come,” Davison said.

Davison, who has three adult children but no grandchildren, is usually seen sitting in a chair next to the pool, watching the kids swimming, laughing and having fun.

“I’m not sitting by myself looking at the walls,” Davison said. “What else would you think of doing where you could have a whole bunch of kids over every afternoon?”