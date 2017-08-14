× Autopsy Scheduled for Monday on Body Found in Webster County

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa – Officials say an autopsy is being performed Monday on a body that was found in rural Webster County over the weekend.

The body was discovered Saturday in an area east of Clare, but details surrounding the matter weren’t released until Sunday.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the death but has not released the identity of the person or whether they think the death is suspicious.

When asked whether the death was connected to the disappearance of 26-year-old Jessica Gomez of Fort Dodge, who was last seen August 4th, Assistant Director of the DCI Mitch Mortvedt said, “Agents are looking at all angles and possibilities.”

Mortvedt said no other information would be released until after the autopsy, at the earliest.

Gomez and another Webster County woman, 26-year-old Mackenzie Knigge of Clare, were reported missing earlier this month. Knigge was located last week in Indiana.