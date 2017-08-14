× Des Moines Mother Resentenced in Death of Young Daughter

DES MOINES, Iowa — A mother given a suspended sentence in the death of her child was resentenced on Monday.

Laci Taylor was given a 10-year prison sentence for neglect of a dependent person. Her 3-month-old daughter suffocated after rolling over on a changing table when Taylor was gone for ten minutes fixing a bottle and smoking a cigarette.

Her sentence was suspended and she was put of probation for five years. After that hearing, an officer suspected Taylor had been drinking. A judge then said a breathalyzer test showed she consumed alcohol.

Taylor went back to jail until resentencing.

On Monday, the judge upheld his sentence but added substance abuse treatment and a mental health evaluation to the order. The judge also decided Taylor should not be left alone with her other child until a child in need of assistance case is resolved.