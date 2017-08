Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa -- A Marengo man is charged with vehicular homicide by OWI after his passenger died in a crash this weekend.

The Iowa State Patrol says Jesus Belez rear-ended a semi while driving drunk around 2 a.m. on Sunday near the Malcolm exit on Interstate 80.

Belez's passenger, 37-year-old Amy Richard, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Belez was not injured, nor was the driver of the semi he hit.