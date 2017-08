Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa -- One person is dead after a fiery car crash early Sunday morning.

The accident happened along Highway 14 near Grundy Center. Authorities say the driver was headed northbound on the highway when the vehicle dropped off the east shoulder and hit a guardrail and cement culvert. The vehicle then flipped over, landed on its wheels, and caught fire.

The driver died at the scene.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the driver's identity.