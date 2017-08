Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Yard and garden expert Mark Thoms joined us live at the Iowa State Fair this weekend! He shared with us tips on freshening up your pot plants and also answered questions related to prepping your yard for fall seeding, if a pumpkin plant still has time to see blooms, and if it's too early to cut back peonies and bleeding hearts. Here the answers here.

If you have a lawn and garden question, submit it by clicking here and we'll try to answer it on a future Saturday morning.