The Hawkeyes wrapped up their four-game European Tour with another easy win; this one over Vicenza, Italy 88-49.

Freshman Luka Garza again led the Hawks with 24 points and 14 rebounds. Garza is the star of the tour for Iowa.

The European all-star teams never tested Iowa, as the Hawks cruised to 4-0.

Iowa will spend the next three days in Venice, then return to Iowa City Thursday.

(Video thanks to Jerry Palmer of Hawkeye Sports.)