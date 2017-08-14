× Murder Charges Filed in Webster County Death Investigation, Victim Identified as Missing Woman

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities have identified the body of a woman found near Clare, Iowa, in Webster County.

Jessica Gomez, 26, was previously reported missing, but has now been identified as the deceased woman found on Saturday.

Mackenzie Knigge, 26, and Phillip Williams, 25, are now charged with first degree murder in connection to Gomez’s death. They are both being held in the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office in Lafayette, Indiana.