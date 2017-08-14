× One Webster County Woman Reported Missing, Now Jailed in Indiana

LAFAYETTE, Indiana – One of the women reported missing earlier this month from Webster County is being held in an Indiana jail on a material witness warrant.

Mackenzie Knigge of Clare and Jessica Gomez of Fort Dodge, both 26, had been reported missing after Gomez was last seen August 4th and Knigge was last seen August 5th.

Knigge was found in Indiana on August 10th and arrested on a material witness warrant. Three others were with her in a vehicle at the time of the arrest and they were all taken into custody as well.

Twenty-nine-year-old Bobby Blades was arrested for being a fugitive from justice and false informing. Twenty-four-year-old Annie Carter was arrested on charges of theft, possession of synthetic drugs, and contempt of court. Twenty-four-year-old Alica Casillas-Faulkner was arrested for false informing and failure to appear.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the case and say they are examining all angles and possibilities after a body was found over the weekend in rural Clare.

The identity of the body has not been released but the grandmother of Jessica Gomez tells the Fort Dodge Messenger the DCI has informed the family it is likely Gomez.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny.

Mitch Mortvedt, Assistant Director of the DCI, said no other information would be released until after the autopsy, at the earliest.