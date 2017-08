× Report Doesn’t Show Good Results for Crop Conditions

IOWA — Farmers still aren’t getting very good news from the USDA about the condition of their crops.

The latest report from the fields has a big downgrade in condition for our state’s two biggest crops. Just 61% of the corn is now rated good to excellent, and the news is worse for soybeans; just 56% are in good to excellent shape.

The report says 63% of the top soil in the state is now short on moisture.