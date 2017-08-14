× Solheim Cup Begins Monday; Expect Traffic Delays

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The Solheim Cup, the team competition between the top professional women golfers from Europe and the United States, starts Monday.

The Solheim Cup is being held at Des Moines Golf and Country Club and staff has been preparing since the announcement in 2013.

“Monday we have an Am-Am. It’s the young ladies that will be participating in the PING Junior Solheim with amateurs from the community and they will be playing on the member rotation. And that’s something to come out and watch. Some of our members are playing, community leaders, corporate people so it should be a fun day,” General Manager of Ds Moines Golf and Country Club Jim Cutter said.

The PING Junior Solheim Cup Matches start Tuesday and end on Wednesday.

The Solheim Cup matches start on Friday and end on Sunday.

“You’ve got a team representing the United States and a team representing Europe and between the two there is a rivalry there. This is the 15th playing of the Solheim Cup and the rivalry makes it tremendously exciting,” Cutter said.

There is also a major road closure on Jordan Creek Parkway from University Avenue to Lake Drive to watch out for. That section will be closed all week.

West Des Moines Interim Police Chief Jim Barrett said to expect the heaviest traffic in that area on Friday, because it will be one of the biggest days of the Solheim Cup.

For more information on tickets, parking and event schedules head over to the Solheim Cup Website.