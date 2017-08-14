× University of Iowa Proposing Seven Percent Tuition Increase

IOWA CITY, Iowa — One week after Iowa State University proposed a 7% tuition increase, the University of Iowa is calling for the same thing.

President Bruce Harreld made the request to the Board of Regents Task Force. Tuition will increase by 7% each year for the next five years. The cost to attend the U of I will go up from $7,400 to $10,500 by the fall of 2022.

Harreld says this is what it will take to increase student success, faculty pay, and hire more staff.