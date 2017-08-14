× Vendors Get Creative at State Fair With Fried Food

DES MOINES, Iowa – Vendors are bringing different styles to fried food this year at the Iowa Sate Fair.

People can go the more “traditional” route with fried items like, “Twinkies, cupcakes, Oreos, candy bars cherry pie on a stick,” said Terri Shell manager at Five Concessions at the Twinkie Wagon.

A new 2017 food is the “Apple Taco” from APPLISHUS.

APPLISHUS employee Ashley Rogers said, “It’s a fried tortilla shell. It’s fried first than rolled in cinnamon sugar and then we put homemade apple filling in it. And then it has caramel drizzled over the top with whipped cream.”

Phillis Barker was one of APPLISHUS’ first clients Friday morning and she said the apple taco tasted just like apple pie and was, “Mmm… it’s good.”

APPLISHUS also deep fries cinnamon apples and drizzles caramel on top.

“We just usually keep it at 350 and that is pretty consistent across the board. It’s usually about three minutes,” Rogers said.

One BBQ vendor is putting a twist on her bacon wrapped wings.

“These wings here we bacon wrap those and then we smoke them and then we deep fry them to give them their finishing crispness. But they are fully smoked on the smoker before we ever fry them,” said Joni Bell, owner of the Rib Shack.

In addition to the fried bacon wrap wings, Rib Shack is known for their Southern Style Nachos.