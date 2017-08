× Waukee Morning Fire Labeled ‘Suspicious’

WAUKEE, Iowa – Investigators are looking into a suspicious fire at a Waukee home under construction.

The Waukee Fire Department says the fire was called in around 5:45 a.m. Monday at 550 NE Brookshire Drive.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly but there was damage to the first floor.

Officials say it does appear there was forced entry into the home.