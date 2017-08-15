Ames Woman Pleads Guilty After Performing Surgery on Dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- An Ames woman has pleaded guilty to animal neglect after attempting to perform surgery on her own dog.

Sarah McMenamin entered a written plea on Monday. Police say she attempted to remove an obstruction in her two-month-old puppy with a paring knife; the dog died from the procedure.

After her arrest, police seized 30 animals from her home, including dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, salamanders, and geckos. Officers say the animals were living in horrible conditions.

McMenamin will be sentence on August 31st.