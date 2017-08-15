Change of Venue Granted for Cedar Bridge Arson Trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The trial for one of the teens accused of setting a Madison County bridge on fire will be moved out of the county.

Alex Hoff is facing second degree arson and criminal mischief. Back in April, investigators say Hoff and two others lit the Cedar Bridge on fire.

On Tuesday, a judge moved Hoff's trial to Scott or Pottawattamie Counties. The judge said he's moving the trial because the bridge is a Madison County landmark and most everyone in the county will have heard of it.

Hoff's trial was scheduled to start on August 29th. His attorney is expected to argue that intoxication and diminished capacity led to his actions.