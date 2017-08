Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The competitions continue at the Iowa State Fair.

On Tuesday, some of the best auctioneers from around the country took their turn at the mic hoping to be named auctioneer champion.

While competing for the title, they also helped out charity, auctioning off tools to the crowd.

When the final gavel dropped, Corydon native Jared Chambers was crowned champion for 2017.