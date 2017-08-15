× Democratic State Representative Suspends Gubernatorial Campaign

CHARLES CITY, Iowa — The field of Democrats in the running for the nomination for Governor next year is shrinking.

On Tuesday State Representative Todd Prichard announced he is suspending his campaign. Prichard, a Charles City native, was one of the first candidates to enter the race.

“It has been an honor to participate in the Democratic Party’s primary for governor over the last few months. I am humbled by the support I have received across the state,” Prichard said in a statement announcing the end of his campaign, “However, my responsibilities to my family, the Army, my constituents, as well as my small business must take priority over the many hours a day it takes to raise the sums of money required to run successfully. Therefore, I have decided to suspend my campaign for governor and run for reelection to the Iowa House of Representatives.”

There is a crowded field of Democrats challenging for a spot on the general election ballot. Seven other Democrats remain in the running including Nate Boulton, Cathy Glasson, Fred Hubbell, Andy McGuire, Jon Neiderbach, John Norris and Ross Wilburn. Prichard did not announce an endorsement for any other candidate.