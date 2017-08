Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Two upcoming promotions at the Des Moines Fire Department will mark two firsts for the city.

Des Moines Fire Chief John Tekippe will swear in Amy Montgomery as district chief. This makes her the department's fire female chief officer.

Percy Coleman will be sworn in as assistant chief, becoming the first African American assistant chief in the department's history.

The promotion ceremony for both will be held on Thursday morning at the city's main fire station on Dean Avenue.