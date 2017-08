× Des Moines Police Investigating After Man Shot in Foot

DES MOINES, Iowa – One man was injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning on Des Moines’ east side.

It happened just after 2:15 a.m. at an apartment building near East Seneca and East 9th Street. Police say a 30-year-old man was shot in the foot.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect in the shooting.