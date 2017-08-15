× DMACC Now Offering CSI Certification

ANKENY, Iowa — As students head back to class at Des Moines Area Community College, they will be given the opportunity to become certified in a new skill.

For the first time, DMACC is offering a certificate in crime scene investigation.

This will be the first and only lab-based CSI program in the region.

“Technology advancements have led to an increased reliance on forensic science technicians. DMACC is preparing students for an exciting, fast-paced and highly technical career that is in demand,” said DMACC Criminal Justice Instructor Danielle Galien.

Students will need to complete 20 credits focused on forensic photography, impressions and bloodstains, and effective courtroom testimony.