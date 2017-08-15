× Ed Podolak Hosts “Mother Podolak’s Chili Contest” at the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa- Hawkeye Football Legend, Ed Podolak’s remembers his Mom, Dorothy each year at the Iowa State Fair. He hosts “Mother Podolak’s Chili Contest,” each year at the Iowa State Fair.

Podolak was joined by Hawkeye Basketball Commentator, Bobby Hansen, a legend on the hardwood at Iowa, and later to the NBA.

Former Des Moines Register Columnist, Chuck Offenburger hosted the event, moderating many stories over the years over covering sports, and the state of Iowa.

This year around 14 competitors entered, keeping the stories punctuated with breaks to test the Chili.

“Well it was good Iowa Chili,” said Podolak of his mother’s chili. “It wasn’t too hot, not a lot of mystery meat in it, she started with a lot of ground beef, a lot of beans tomatoes and onions, cooked it for a long period.”