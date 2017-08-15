× Guilty Plea in Murder of Iowa Sheriff’s Deputy

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The man accused of shooting and killing a Pottawattamie County sheriff’s deputy admitted he was guilty in court Tuesday morning.

Twenty-two-year-old Wesley Correa-Carmenaty entered a guilty plea to first degree murder charges in the shooting death of Deputy Mark Burbridge.

He also entered guilty pleas for charges related to his escape from the county jail in May.

Deputy Burbridge’s children provided victim impact statements this morning.

He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.