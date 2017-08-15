ISP Reminding Iowans to Drive Safely After Trooper Issues Two Speeding Citations to Same Driver

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — Not long after a driver in Lyon County was pulled over for speeding twice in the same day, the same happened to a driver in Madison County.

The Iowa State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 102 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. The driver was issued a citation for $377.25, but then took off and was stopped again by the same trooper. This time the driver was travelling 85 MPH in a 55 MPH zone.

The speeding resulted in fines totaling $639.75.

The ISP is again reminding drivers about the importance of safe driving and obeying the speed limits.