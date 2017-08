Solheim Cup Finds Perfect Partner in Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IN LESS THAN 3 WEEKS, THE HAWKEYES AND CYCLONES WILL FILL THEIR FOOTBALL STADIUMS WITH A COMBINED 130 THOUSAND FANS.

THE SOLHEIM CUP SHOULD DRAW MORE THAN 150 THOUSAND FANS THIS WEEKEND.

THE L-P-G-A, AND IOWA ARE SEEMINGLY MADE FOR EACH OTHER.

IT`S A PARTNERSHIP THAT WAS YEARS IN THE MAKING: THE L-P-G-A HADN`T BEEN TO THE STATE SINCE 1966.

THE L-P-G-A GRANTED IOWA THE SOLHEIM CUP, DES MOINES` LEADERS ANSWERED WITH RECORD BREAKING TICKET SALES.

SOLHEIM CUP IS WOMEN`S GOLFS GREATEST EVENT, AND TEAM U-S-A HAS HAD THE UPPERHAND LOSING ONLY *ONCE* ON HOME SOIL. U-S-A IS ALSO THE DEFENDING CHAMPS AFTER BEATING EUROPE IN AN EPIC COMEBACK WIN IN 2015.

IT PROMISES TO BE A WONDERFUL WEEK... A WEEK BOUND TO FINALLY HAPPEN.