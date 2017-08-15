Solheim Cup is More Than Just a Golf Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- The PING Junior Solheim matches officially start Tuesday and end Wednesday evening, but if you're not really into golf there's still a lot to do at Des Moines Golf and Country Club during the Solheim Tournament.

The club grounds are beautiful for a nice walk, there are two big merchandise tents where you can get tons of athletic gear, kids activities, vendors, evening entertainment and live music.

Country artist Jake Owen will perform Friday and Rascal Flats will perform on Saturday.

The DMGCC General Manager Jim Cutter said this tournament really brings people together from all over the world.

"It's not your typical golf tournament. Michael Whan, when he was here to kick off the event he took a 'quiet' sign, broke it over his knee and said this is not what we use at the Solheim Cup. It's very electric, a lot going on. Again not your typical golf tournament. It's a once in a lifetime experience and it's not coming back to Des Moines. So please get out here and enjoy it," Cutter said.

Madelene Sagstrom, of Team Europe, said this is her first Solheim and is very excited to play.

“So I’ve heard there is going to be a lot of pressure these first few days on the tee boxes. There’s going to be a lot of cheering and songs. So I am super excited. We don’t really have anything like this in golf. Golf is supposed to be a quiet game, but it’s going to be fun,” Sagstrom said.

In addition to the somewhat unusual excitement, central Iowa is also expected to see a boost in the economy.

"The statistics that they've been putting out there since we started the project is about 75 million for the greater Des Moines area. Hotels, restaurants, shopping, that type of thing and with the fair in town we might hit that," Cutter said.

For tickets and event schedules head over to the Solheim Cup website.