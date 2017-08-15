× Webster County Murder Suspects Await Extradition from Indiana

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — Police say the body found burned, next to a gravel road in Webster County over the weekend was a woman reported missing last week and investigators say she was murdered.

Twenty-six-year-old Jessica Gomez was reported missing after last being seen August 4th.

Two people are now charged with first degree murder in her death. Twenty-six-year-old Mackenzie Knigge of Clare and 25-year-old Phillip Williams of Lafayette, Indiana are being held in the Tippecanoe County Jail in Indiana.

Gomez’s body was found in rural Webster County on Saturday in an area east of Clare, about a mile away from a home that belongs to a member of the Knigge family.

The Webster County Sheriff couldn’t confirm how Gomez was killed. He hopes to learn more from an autopsy report within the next few weeks.

Mackenzie Knigge had been considered a missing person along with Gomez last week, but Knigge turned up in Lafayette, Indiana, last Thursday. She was arrested and Monday was charged with first degree murder.

Knigge and Williams are awaiting extradition back to Iowa.