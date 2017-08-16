× Des Moines Police Investigating Bank Robbery

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after a Des Moines bank was robbed Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the Great Western Bank at 1347 E. Euclid was robbed around 2:12 p.m. The suspect presented a note to the teller and got away on foot with a large amount of cash.

No weapon was shown during the robbery and no one was injured.

A K-9 was used to track the suspect but police believe he may have gotten into a vehicle around 1301 E. Euclid.

The suspect was described as a black male in his 30’s or 40’s and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a baseball cap.

If you have any information about the robbery you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 223-1400.