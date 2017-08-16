× Former Presidents H.W. and W. Bush Denounce Racism in Wake of Charlottesville

Former Presidents George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush joined the chorus of lawmakers speaking out to condemn the racist violence that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.

But the statement, coming one day after President Donald Trump was widely criticized for appearing to draw a moral equivalency between white supremacists and those protesting against them, did not directly address the President’s response.