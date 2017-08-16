Golfers Tee Off To Help Special Olympics Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- The Solheim Cup isn't the only golf tournament happening in Central Iowa.

Today the 23rd Annual Jim Jordan Memorial Golf Classic was held at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny. The event is put on by the Urbandale Kiwanis to benefit Special Olympics Iowa.

It's named in honor of Jim Jordan a past Special Olympics Iowa Board member who started the tournament. Turn out was great for the event but organizers hope even more will join them next year for the incredible event.

"Just remember us for next year," says organizer Barb Tillinghast, " We always have it at the same time and it's always a great time and a fun time and anytime you can support Special Olympics, it's a good thing."

If you want to support Special Olympics Iowa you can find more events or make a donation on their website.